Bengal LoP accuses state police of selectively harassing Hindu youths in Murshidabad

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday accused the state police of selectively harassing and detaining Hindu youth in Murshidabad district.

He also accused the state police of starting the process of selectively harassing and detaining the Hindu youths in Murshidabad after the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, was there for a two-day visit earlier this month.

As per him, the state police are taking advantage of the diversion of media attention from Murshidabad to the current national situation amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan and selectively harassing and detaining Hindu youths there.

Murshidabad was on the boil for a major part of last month over communal tension and the riot-like situation after protests against the recently promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

Several Hindu temples were vandalised in the communal tension, and property and shops of Hindu families were destroyed in the communal violence.

“First, the Chief Minister kept away from Murshidabad when the district was on the boil over communal violence. She was busy with the inauguration of a cultural centre at Digha. Later, when she went to the district much later she refrained from visiting those pockets, which were mostly affected by the communal violence. Moreover, she made some statements there and even targeted a monk of Bharat Sevashram Sangha. The police atrocities, selectively targeting the Hindu youths, started soon after she returned from Murshidabad,” said the West Bengal LoP.

He also said that it has been decided that the legal cell of the state unit of the BJP will be providing full legal support to these Hindu youths in Murshidabad who are facing unnecessary and selective police harassment.

“We will also start a massive protest demonstration in Murshidabad on this issue if the police do not stop such selective atrocities immediately. Such oppression of Hindus for appeasement politics will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

--IANS

src/dan