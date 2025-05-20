Bengal govt questions authenticity of irregularities into primary teachers' recruitment case

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) The West Bengal government, on Tuesday, raised questions on the basic authenticity of charges of irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in different state-run schools in the state based on which the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench, the-then judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay cancelled 32,000 primary teacher jobs in May 2023.

During the hearing on the matter at Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobrata Kumar Mitra on Tuesday, the state government counsel claimed that there is no concrete evidence that there had been rampant corruption and money-factor in recruitments of primary teachers, which was the basis of the single-judge bench's order for cancellation of primary teachers' jobs in 2023.

According to the state government counsel, the charges of irregularities in recruitment were based on mere assumptions developed following allegations by some individuals in the matter.

The state government told the court that there was no concrete evidence so far about the cash factor playing a role in influencing the process of recruitment of primary teachers.

On Tuesday, only the state government counsel placed its arguments.

From the next hearings, the counsels of other parties involved in the case will be presenting their arguments.

The next date of hearing will be only after the normal functioning of the Calcutta High Court resumes after the forthcoming summer vacation.

In May 2023, the single-judge bench of Gangopadhyay, who is currently a BJP Lok Sabha member, ordered the cancellation of the jobs of 32,000 primary teachers in the state.

Gangopadhyay passed the order acting on some petitions filed by some deprived candidates, alleging that many secured recommendations for appointments despite ranking much lower in the recruitment examinations than many of the deprived candidates.

The state government challenged that order at the division bench, and the matter was referred to the bench headed by Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das.

However, Justice Sen recently recused from hearing in the matter, following which the case was referred for hearing to the bench of Justice Chakraborty and Justice Mitra.

