Bengal govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of Anandapur fire victims

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) The West Bengal government has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed or missing in the devastating warehouse fire in Anandapur.

The announcement was made by State Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim during his visit to the fire site on Tuesday afternoon.

Hakim stated that the compensation cheques will be handed over once the bodies or body parts are identified. He added that the police will seek permission from the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to conduct DNA testing, as mandated by legal procedures.

“Samples can only be tested after court approval,” Hakim said.

The fire broke out around 3 am on Monday at two adjacent warehouses in Anandapur - one belonging to a decorator and the other to a ‘momo company’. Police sources confirmed that eight people have died so far, with several others still missing.

The search for the missing continues, as families scour hospitals, police stations, and the fire site for information.

According to police, the decorator’s warehouse was owned by Gangadhar Das. On Sunday night, several workers from various districts were present at the site, engaged in flower and decoration work. Many were asleep when the fire erupted.

The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown, and questions persist regarding the presence of fire safety measures.

Police have registered two cases in connection with the incident and have begun an investigation. Gangadhar Das has been brought in for questioning, though authorities have not confirmed whether he has been detained or arrested.

Despite 36 hours having passed since the fire broke out, pockets of flames continued to burn at the site. Concerns have been raised about the legality of the warehouse structures, with allegations that they were built on filled wetlands.

Responding to these claims, Hakim said, “It is not right to take away someone’s livelihood. I don’t know whether it was a wetland or not.”

He added that no wetlands are currently being filled, attributing any such activity to the previous Left Front government, which ended in 2011.

Hakim assured that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent him to stand by the affected families. “The fire was very severe. The police are investigating the incident,” he said.

