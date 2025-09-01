Bengal college girl murder case: Police arrest accused near Nepal border in UP

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have arrested Deshraj Singh, the accused in the murder of college student, Ishita Mallick, in Krishnanaga of Nadia district, officials said on Monday.

According to police sources, he was arrested in an area near the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border on Sunday.

Deshraj Singh was brought to the Kotwali police station in Krishnanagar on transit remand in the morning. Earlier, his maternal uncle Kuldeep Singh was arrested in Jamnagar in Gujarat. After interrogating the maternal uncle, Deshraj was also caught by the police.

On August 25, Deshraj (23) shot Ishita (19) dead from point-blank range in her house in Krishnanagar. She was shot three times in the head.

After the incident, the police suspect that Deshraj fled to his ancestral home in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. But despite several teams of the Krishnanagar police district conducting searches for the past few days, they could not catch the accused. Finally, the police reached the main accused.

According to the police, Deshraj lived with his mother and sister in a rented house in Kanchrapara in the North 24 Parganas district. It is alleged that he killed the college girl from Krishnanagar after being rejected by the girl.

Initially, it was learned that the young woman did not want to have a relationship with Deshraj anymore. But spurned lover Deshraj forced the young woman to be in a relationship. It is alleged that he kept threatening her. He even sent a video of himself attempting suicide to his 'girlfriend' once. Even then, it is suspected that when Ishita did not give in, the young man conspired to kill her.

"All these angles will be probed. He will be produced in a court, and the police will seek his custody," said a senior officer of Krishnanagar district police.

Investigation revealed that Deshraj first contacted his maternal uncle after killing his girlfriend. It is learnt that his maternal uncle also helped him to escape.

--IANS

sch/dpb