Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit violence-hit Murshidabad today

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Murshidabad district on Monday, following violent clashes, deaths and incidents of vandalism that erupted in the region during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

This marks Banerjee's first visit to the district since the unrest that shook the area.

The violence in the Dhulian area of Murshidabad erupted on April 11, resulting in three deaths and several injuries. It began shortly after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which sparked widespread protests.

In response to the violence, Banerjee announced her visit, which is expected to include visits to the affected areas. Her trip is also likely to involve an administrative meeting at Chapghati ground in the Suti assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister is set to participate in a service-oriented program in Shamsherganj on Tuesday, where tensions were particularly high.

CM Banerjee's visit will also include a follow-up administrative review session. She is expected to proceed to Balurghat from Berhampore the following day.

Earlier, Banerjee had expressed her dismay over the violence, calling it “unfortunate” and condemning those responsible. Speaking at an administrative event in Midnapore, she remarked, “We do not want riots. Some outsiders orchestrated it, but we will expose them and their conspiracy.”

This visit follows earlier trips to the region by state leaders, including Governor CV Ananda Bose and BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, who visited the violence-hit Shamsherganj to assess the situation.

The district has been a focal point of political and social tension, with protests over the controversial law drawing both local and national attention.

