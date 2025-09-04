Bengal CM expresses condolences over death of Rizwanur Rahman’s mother

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday morning expressed condolences over the death of Kishwar Jahan, the mother of late graphics designer Rizwanur Rahman, whose unnatural death rocked the political scenario in the state during the previous Left Front regime of 2007 and led to the rise of the Mamata regime.

Industrialist Ashok Todi, whose then-unmarried daughter Priyanka Todi was reportedly in a relationship with the graphics designer, was at that time accused of playing an important role behind Rizwanur's unnatural death allegedly with the intention of severing emotional ties between the young man and Priyanka.

Five cops of Kolkata Police, including the then city police commissioner, two deputy commissioners, one assistant commissioner, and one sub-inspector of police, also came under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) then, which took over the investigation in the matter following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Although there were claims from different sections of society that Rizwanur’s death was a case of “murder” and not that of “suicide”, the CBI could not establish the “murder theory” against any of the persons projected as the accused then.

In fact, the unnatural death of the graphics designer led to major cracks in the red bastion in West Bengal, especially among the dedicated minority voters of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ultimately led to the collapse of the 34-year-old Left Front regime in the state in 2011 and the beginning of the Mamata Banerjee-led regime.

In her social media message on Thursday morning expressing grief over the death of Kishwar Jahan early on Thursday morning at the age of 81, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she was deeply saddened by the death of Kishwar Jahan, the mother of Rizwanur Rahman and Rukbanur Rahman, the latter being a Trinamool Congress MLA since 2011.

“I had a deep personal relationship with her. She loved me as her own. I used to visit her every Eid. So many old memories are coming to mind today. She will remain in my heart forever. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Rukbanur and all the family members,” the Chief Minister said in her statement.

Rizwanur was found dead near a rail track in Kolkata, just a few days after his reported marriage to Priyanka Todi.

