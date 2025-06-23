Bengal bypoll: Minor girl killed in bomb blast during Trinamool victory procession

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) A minor girl was killed at Kaliganj in Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday after bombs were hurled during a victory procession of the ruling Trinamool Congress celebrating the party candidate Alifa Ahmed’s victory soon after the results were announced.

Although the West Bengal Police in a statement admitted the death of the minor due to an explosion without detailing why the explosion happened, the locals and the family members of the victim minor girl told media persons that the death happened after bombs were hurled targeting the residence of a local CPI(M) activists from the victory procession of the ruling party.

The victim has been identified as Tamanna Khatun (13), a fourth-standard student.

One person has been arrested in the case, who has been identified as Aftab Sheikh, an active Trinamool Congress activist. The spot of the mishap is the Melendi area at Kaliganj.

Tamanna was shifted to a local hospital in a severely injured state after being hit by the splinters of the bomb hurled from the victory procession. However, she was declared dead.

“I have seen those who hurled the bombs. I know their faces, and they are associated with the Trinamool Congress. My family had been active supporters of CPI(M),” said Sabina Yasmin, the mother of the victim.

BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, condemned the tragedy.

“This is the blood price of Mamata Banerjee’s violent, vote-bank-driven politics. West Bengal has no law and order left. Mamata Banerjee, ironically, the state’s Home Minister, has failed spectacularly as an administrator. Worse, she fuels radicalised politics to polarise and retain her Muslim vote bank, only for innocent children like Tamanna to pay with their lives. This is not governance. This is criminal neglect,” claimed Malviya.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, expressed concern over the tragedy and said that those responsible for it would not be spared.

--IANS

src/dan