Bengal: Budget session schedule revised due to Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi visit

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sudden decision to travel to New Delhi has prompted major changes in the schedule of the upcoming budget session of the West Bengal Assembly, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the earlier plan, the budget session was scheduled to begin on January 31. However, sources in the Assembly Secretariat confirmed that the commencement has now been shifted to February 3.

As Assembly elections are due this year, the state government will not present a full Budget; instead, it will bring a Vote on Account.

An official of the Legislative Assembly said the revised timetable provides for the session to begin on February 3, following which the House will be adjourned for the day after condolence references, in keeping with established practice.

The Assembly will remain closed the next day on account of Shab‑e‑Barat, and the government will present the Vote on Account on February 5.

The session will reconvene the following day, when discussions on the financial proposals may take place. February 9 is likely to be the concluding day of the session.

Meanwhile, the rescheduling has coincided with significant political developments in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed a rally in Singur in the Hooghly district.

Soon after, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Singur was announced, where she is slated to hold a public meeting on Wednesday.

Political circles believe she may respond to the Prime Minister’s comments from the venue. Following the meeting, Banerjee is expected to leave for Delhi.

Political analysts also view her Delhi visit as crucial. It is widely believed that Banerjee may raise the issue of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital.

With the Assembly elections approaching, observers are watching whether she will hold meetings with partners of the INDIA alliance, particularly the Congress.

Sources said Banerjee’s primary objective is to build consensus among opposition parties against the SIR exercise currently underway in several states, including West Bengal.

A West Bengal cabinet member, who declined to be named, said the duration of her Delhi stay has not been finalised. However, the Chief Minister intends to remain in the national capital during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, as senior leaders and MPs of key opposition parties will be present there.

