Bengal: BJP infighting erupts over attack on CAA camp

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) A BJP MLA’s supporters have been accused of vandalising a camp meant for filling applications for the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Kalyani area of Nadia district, which was opened by Union Minister Shantanu Thakur.

BJP MLA Ambika Roy, however, denied such allegations. He said he was not present there at the time of the incident and maintained that the BJP has no connection with that camp office.

According to sources, a CAA support camp office was opened in the area adjacent to the BJP party office 'Syamaprasad Bhavan' in Kalyani's Central Park. The office was inaugurated by Shantanu Thakur on October 22. However, early on Thursday morning, followers of Kalyani MLA Ambika Roy attacked the camp office. The office was vandalised and furniture was broken. A few people present there were also beaten up.

A person named Rohan Sau was injured in the incident. He said, "The MLA's people attacked without provocation. They beat us up severely. A total of five of us were injured. We were assisting the people at the camp office, which was inaugurated by Shantanu Thakur."

The BJP MLA, meanwhile, said, "Several people were drinking alcohol there at night and committing anti-social acts. When the locals opposed, a scuffle broke out. I heard that there was a minor scuffle. BJP has no connection with the incident. Our workers did not vandalise the camp."

The incident, however, raised questions about the growing infighting between the two camps of the BJP.

BJP's Bangaon organisational district president Vikas Ghosh said, "It is not a party programme. There is no issue of group conflict. There has been some misunderstanding locally."

Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, took a dig at the BJP over the incident. Party's Ranaghat organisational district president Debashis Gangopadhyay said, "The MP group and the MLA group are involved in an infighting for their own interests. The miscreants from both sides have messed with each other. Police will take action as per the law.''

--IANS

sch/dan