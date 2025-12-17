Bengal BJP drops hints on naming Suvendu Adhikari CM face ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Kolkata, Dec 17 (IANS) West Bengal unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday dropped a subtle hint towards projecting the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, as the chief ministerial face for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

However, Bhattacharya, known for his intelligent wit and sense of humour, stopped short of making a direct claim while addressing media persons on Wednesday afternoon.

"In the wake of the T20 Cricket World Cup next year, there will be another round of coordination meetings with the Kolkata Police in June next year. You will be able to see Suvendu Adhikari as a participant in the meeting," Bhattacharya said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, with Adhikari seated next to him.

Incidentally, by June next year, the new state Cabinet is expected to be formed in West Bengal following the completion of the processes of elections, declaration of results and the oath-taking ceremony.

However, Bhattacharya did not give a direct answer when asked whether Adhikari would be the chief ministerial face for the West Bengal Assembly polls next year.

"Generally, the BJP does not indulge in face-based politics. However, I can say for certain that in the new state Cabinet that will be formed next year, the current Leader of the Opposition will surely have a significant berth there," Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya also gave a loaded response when asked the basis on which he was claiming that Adhikari would represent the state government in the coordination meeting with the police in June next year.

"He is the current face of the movement against police atrocities under the present regime. The cops know him very well, and he also knows the cops quite well. So I am claiming this. But it is written on the wall that he will be present at the coordination meeting with the police next year," Bhattacharya said.

In recent Assembly elections in different states, the BJP has not necessarily projected a chief ministerial face, though there have been exceptions. Even in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP did not project any chief ministerial face.

In such a situation, Bhattacharya's remarks on Wednesday are expected to create a considerable buzz in the corridors of power in the state.

--IANS

src/pgh