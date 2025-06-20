Bengal BJP chief writes to Om Birla, complains about attack on him by Trinamool supporters

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, on Friday, wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, complaining about an attack on him and his aides by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

On June 19, 2025, while I was visiting Diamond Harbour to meet the victims of political violence and assess the law and order situation in the area, my official convoy was gheraoed and violently attacked by a mob reportedly comprising workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC). Stones were pelted at my convoy, vehicles were vandalised, and many persons accompanying me were injured. The attack posed a direct and serious threat to my life and the lives of those present," said BJP leader Majumdar in his letter to Speaker Birla, a copy of which is available with IANS.

In the letter, the State BJP President had accused the police personnel present at the spot, including Diamond Harbour District Superintendent of Police Rahul Goswami, of refraining from taking any preventive or protective action.

This, according to Majumdar, amounted to "willful negligence, dereliction of duty, and enabling political violence".

"The State Divisional Police Officer of Diamond Harbour was not present at the site despite prior information of my visit to the place. The situation was brought under control only due to the timely intervention by the CISF personnel assigned to me as I am having the Z Security Cover in West Bengal given by the Union Government,” the letter read.

According to Majumdar, the incident not only endangered the life of a public representative but also constituted a direct assault on the dignity and privilege of a Member of Parliament.

He also argued that the event was a "serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House," and also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to take cognisance of the matter and refer it to the Committee of Privileges for appropriate examination and action.

