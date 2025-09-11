Bengal BJP chief faces protests by Trinamool workers over delayed salary at cotton mill

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) Trinamool Congress workers, joined by Minister of State for Sports Manoj Tiwari, on Thursday, surrounded the car of BJP state president and MP Samik Bhattacharya and staged a protest.

The workers, who are also the employees of Aarti Cotton Mill at Dashnagar in Howrah district, alleged that they had not received their salary for a long time and didn't even get the bonus ahead of the Durga Puja.

They surrounded the BJP leader to press for their demands. A large number of policemen reached the area to control the situation. The workers, however, did not escalate the matter further, and Bhattacharya was not attacked or harmed.

The BJP state president had gone to inaugurate the 'Narendra Cup Football Tournament' at the Aarti Cotton Mill grounds in Dashnagar. But before he could reach the venue, Trinamool workers surrounded his car. They started protesting over multiple demands related to the salaries of the mill workers. The state minister was also at the spot.

The BJP workers and supporters, who were accompanying Bhattacharya, also started raising slogans in response. The protest continued for some time.

Manoj Tiwari went to Bhattacharya and discussed the matter. He told the BJP leader that the mill where this tournament was organised has been closed for several days. The salaries of the workers are outstanding. Not to mention the bonus during the Puja season, they are not getting the due money.

"It is unacceptable that the BJP is organising a football tournament in the mill ground without thinking about those workers," said Tiwari.

In response, Samik Bhattacharya assured the workers and said, "I have also raised this issue in Parliament. I have also spoken to Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh about the revival of all these mills in Bengal. These mills need modernisation. There is a central project for that. The Centre will also provide money. But the state will also have to come forward. The work will not be done without a joint initiative."

Finally, after leaders of both parties discussed the matter, the protest was stopped. Since Bhattacharya is a member of a parliamentary committee related to the Ministry of Textiles, he has assured that he will try to resolve the problem of this cotton mill.

Later, Bhattacharya said, "Today is the day of Swamiji's Chicago speech. On the occasion of that day, I have come to inaugurate the Narendra Cup. I do not want to talk about anything political here."

