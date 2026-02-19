Bengal Assembly polls: AIMIM focuses on minority migrant workers to take on Trinamool

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) Asaduddin Owaisi-founded All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is planning to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, is focusing on the issue of a large number of minority migrant workers from the state as its principal line of attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The AIMIM leadership has already started a whispering campaign in minority-dominated districts like Malda and Murshidabad, as well as in minority-dominated Assembly constituencies in districts like Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah.

“Our agenda is simple. A majority of a large number of migrant workers from West Bengal are from the minority community. This proves that the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal has never been serious about the economic and social uplifting of the Muslim youth by facilitating employment generation for them. So, we are approaching the minority voters to make them understand the reality that the much-hyped minority-affection of the state’s ruling party is nothing but eyewash,” said a state leader of AIMIM.

According to him, the efforts of AIMIM on this count have already yielded positive results for the party. “In some of these minority-dominated districts, as well as in some minority-dominated pockets, such minority migrant workers and their family members, who had been actively associated with Trinamool Congress since 2011, have now officially joined AIMIM. They have realised the line of our whispering campaign that more than dolls, what the Muslim youths need now is employment opportunities, which will never be possible in the current Trinamool Congress regime,” he said.

As of now, it is almost confirmed that AIMIM will contest the West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled this year in alliance with Janata Unnayan Party, the new political outfit floated by maverick and suspended Trinamool Congress legislator, Humayun Kabir.

At the same time, AIMIM is also open to an understanding with the CPI(M)-led Left Front, although no confirmation on this count has come from the Left leadership yet.

