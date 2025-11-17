Bengal: 79 Bangladeshi fishermen arrested; 3 fishing boats seized

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing vessels inside Indian territorial waters on November 15 and 16, said a Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson.

He added that as many as 79 fishermen and crew members, including three minors, were taken into custody.

“Indian Coast Guard ships Amrit Kaur and Kamla Devi were on surveillance patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) when they came across the fishing boats in Indian territory,” he said.

The official said that they were illegally fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Bangladeshi boats were operating two nautical miles inside Indian waters. This is a clear indication that there was no accidental crossover.

This violates the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981 (MZI Act). The Bangladeshi Fishing Boats were intercepted, boarded and thoroughly rummaged by the Indian Coast Guard boarding teams, the MoD spokesperson said.

“The crews of all three Bangladeshi Fishing Boats did not have any valid authorisation or permit to fish within India’s maritime zones. The fishing gear and catch provided sufficient evidence that they had operated in Indian waters,” he said.

The official added that the fishing boats and crew were escorted to Frazerganj in West Bengal and handed over to the marine police for necessary legal action.

“The apprehension highlights the Indian Coast Guard’s continued commitment to protecting India’s maritime interests, preventing illegal fishing, and ensuring the security of Indian fishermen operating in Indian waters,” an official said.

“The Indian Coast Guard maintains constant vigil in the Bay of Bengal through round-the-clock surface and air surveillance to enforce maritime laws and safeguard national maritime assets,” he added.

At the moment, there are 39 Bangladeshi fishermen in Indian custody. There are also a large number of Indian fishermen in Bangladesh’s custody.

--IANS

jayanta/dan