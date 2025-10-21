Bengal: 640 people arrested for ‘disorderly’ conduct on Kali Puja

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said that about 640 people were arrested from different parts of the city for bursting illegal firecrackers, disorderly conduct and gambling on the night of Kali Puja.

The police have also seized 852.45 kgs of banned fireworks and 68.4 litres of liquor during the puja last night. Altogether, 451 people were arrested for disorderly conduct, 183 for bursting of illegal fireworks and six for gambling, said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Traffic Police also prosecuted a total of 882 people for various types of traffic violations, including pillion-rider without helmet, riding without helmet, bursting firecrackers and rash driving. About 99 people were prosecuted for drunk driving, and 156 for violation of rules, said the officer.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said that both noise and air pollution levels in the city during Diwali were significantly lower this year compared to last year.

According to the Police Commissioner, Kolkata witnessed fewer violations of norms laid down for the celebrations and enforcement teams patrolling various areas confirmed that pollution control was better this year.

“As compared to the rest of the country, pollution in Kolkata remained low. We are yet to analyse the reports from 10 pm and midnight. But we can certainly say noise and air pollution were lower than the previous year and also among the other cities," said Verma while speaking to media persons.

However, he said, that the situation changed on Tuesday after fresh a index were received.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Kolkata remained 'poor' on Tuesday due to the bursting of firecrackers on Kali Puja.

A West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official said that the air quality index (AQI) was 253 (PM 2.5) at the air monitoring station at Victoria Memorial at 2 pm on Tuesday remained higher than 186 on Monday midnight.

--IANS

sch/dan