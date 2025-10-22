'Benefits large number of women': Cong backs Tejashwi’s JEEViKA didi’s welfare promise

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Wednesday came out in strong support of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s recent welfare announcements, particularly those focused on financial assistance for women and support for JEEViKA didis.

Speaking after Tejashwi's press conference, Anwar said the schemes reflect the collective commitment of the INDIA bloc to uplift the most vulnerable sections of society.

“Tejashwi Yadav has rightly said that the decision has been taken by the INDI Alliance, the announcement is that Rs 25,000 per month will be provided without any interest, offering financial assistance to women. A proper framework has also been prepared for this, and a large number of women have benefited from it,” Anwar stated.

He further noted that such declarations are a normal part of election campaigning and are made after internal discussions within the alliance.

“It’s common that every party or alliance brings some announcements or declarations during their campaigns. Whatever announcement has been made, it has the consensus of the entire alliance and all members will cooperate in implementing it in the coming time,” he said, underlining the unified stance of the INDIA bloc.

In response to Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of greater support for JEEViKA didis, women associated with the state’s self-help groups, Anwar reiterated the importance of empowering grassroots workers.

“They truly need this support. We believe that those working at the grassroots, directly among the poor and in remote areas, should definitely be assisted. If the government can provide them help, it must do so,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, during his press briefing, had announced a range of welfare measures aimed at women, including a Rs 25,000 monthly assistance scheme and enhanced support for JEEViKA workers, which he said would be implemented if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government.

With the Bihar Assembly elections set for November 6 and 11, and results to be declared on November 14, both alliances are pushing hard to shape public opinion through promises and narratives.

--IANS

rs/dpb