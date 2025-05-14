BEML to set up Rs 1,800cr metro rail coach plant in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, May 14 (IANS) Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a public sector company, is set to establish a metro rail coach manufacturing plant and rolling stocks in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is in Bengaluru on day-long visit to Bengaluru to hand over an allotment letter for 60 hectares (148 acres) of land to the company.

“They will make even Vande Bharat coaches in Madhya Pradesh now as they make them in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore,” CM Yadav said in Bengaluru after handing over documents related to land allotment.

The facility will be located in Umaria village, Goharganj tehsil, Raisen district.

The Madhya Pradesh state cabinet has approved the allocation of land for this project, aiming to boost the production of rolling stock, rail, and metro coaches in the region.

Mohan Yadav officially handed over the land allotment documents to BEML during a function in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The company has expanded its manufacturing footprint by acquiring 148 acres in Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing domestic production capabilities.

The government has sanctioned 60.063 hectares in Umaria for the establishment of a modern facility dedicated to manufacturing rail and metro components for national infrastructure projects.

State officials will present the official allotment letter to BEML in the presence of the Chief Minister. BEML has committed to setting up a factory in Goharganj, Raisen district, for high-speed rail and metro coach production.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will also tour the institute and engage in an interactive session with investors in Bengaluru to highlight Madhya Pradesh’s industrial potential.

Bengaluru-based BEML manufactures a variety of heavy equipment like earthmoving, transport, Railway and mining equipment. BEML is Asia's second-largest manufacturer of earth moving equipment.

The Bengaluru programme was organised to attract investment from various sectors.

CM Yadav and investors also had a one-to-one discussion focussing key sectors such as information technology, electronics, manufacturing, defence, automobiles, and tourism.

He will also visit the BEML campus and attend the inauguration of the 2,100th metro coach.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav addressed an investment forum on opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the state's industrial strengths and policy initiatives to leading investors from Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) and large sector.

This initiative bolsters BEML's contribution to the country's 'Make in India' programme while catering to the increasing demand for advanced transport solutions. It further supports regional development by generating employment opportunities.

The new facility will enhance BEML's production capacity and ensure faster delivery times for large-scale transport contracts. Given the rising demand in urban areas, this unit will play a crucial role in timely project execution.

Separately, on May 9, BEML announced the acquisition of 100 acres in Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh, at a symbolic rate of Re 1 per acre, illustrating strong state support for industrial expansion.

