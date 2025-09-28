Bees attack devotees in MP temple; 8 injured persons of same family hospitalised

Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) A sacred ritual at the revered Tara Mai Devi Temple of Prithvipur tehsil in Niwari district turned into chaos on Sunday when a swarm of bees attacked devotees, triggering a stampede and leaving nine people seriously injured.

All victims are reported to be residents of Indore. The incident occurred during a havan (sacred fire ritual) on Sunday morning at the hilltop temple located in Niwari district.

Eyewitnesses said that as the ritual progressed, smoke from the ‘havan’ appeared to agitate a nearby swarm of bees, which then descended upon the gathering. Panic ensued as devotees tried to flee, resulting in a stampede.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Community Health Ceanter in Prithvipur. Given the severity of their injuries, all injured persons were referred to Jhansi Medical College for advanced treatment.

Among the injured are Babulal (45), his mother Gomti Bai (55), Jamuna Prasad (60), Anita (38), Umesh (40), Kartik (8), Gori (8), and 13-year-old Nitin.

The condition of Gomti Bai is reported to be critical. According to a police official the family had first visited Gwalior and then visited Tara Mai Temple to offer prayers.

After the priest completed the ‘havan puja’ rituals they sat down to eat prasadam.

Suddenly, bees attacked on them from all directions. They could not summon their nerves nor understand what was happening.

The police officials also said the temple is surrounded by dense forest and the Orchha region is known for its large bee population.

The smoke from the ritual is believed to have disturbed the bees nesting nearby, leading to the unexpected assault.

The Tara Mai Devi Temple is a popular pilgrimage site, especially among devotees from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures during large religious gatherings, particularly in forested areas.

Authorities are expected to review the situation and may issue advisories to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, temple management has expressed regret over the incident and assured cooperation with local administration in ensuring the safety of devotees.

Medical teams at Jhansi are monitoring the condition of the injured, while police have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

