Bedridden 84-year-old woman killed in stray dog attack in Kerala

Thrissur, March 12 (IANS) A tragic stray dog attack claimed the life of an 84-year-old bedridden woman at Erumapetty near here on Thursday evening, while her 60-year-old son, who is mentally challenged, also suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Read More

According to local authorities, the attack occurred at the woman’s residence around 5.30 p.m.

The victim, who had been confined to bed due to age-related ailments, was alone in the house with her son when the stray dog reportedly entered the premises and attacked them.

The sequence of events came to light when the deceased woman’s other son, who lives nearby, visited the house to bring food for his mother and brother.

A local ward councillor said the man had briefly left after delivering the food but returned shortly afterwards, only to be confronted with a shocking scene.

He reportedly found his mother lying motionless in a pool of blood inside the house.

Moments later, he spotted a stray dog still inside the premises and realised that his brother had also been severely bitten.

The injured man, who has difficulty speaking and expressing himself, was unable to raise an alarm during the attack.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the visiting son immediately alerted neighbours, who rushed to the house and helped move the victims to hospital.

Both the mother and son were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, doctors confirmed that the elderly woman had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack.

Hospital authorities said the condition of the injured son is currently stable, and treatment is being administered according to medical protocols.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have claimed that the same stray dog had attacked another person earlier.

The animal has not yet been traced, prompting concern among locals who have urged authorities to take immediate steps to capture it and prevent further attacks.

--IANS

sg/pgh