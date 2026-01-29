Beating Retreat ceremony strength of India’s rich military heritage, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Beating Retreat ceremony will be held on Thursday at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, formally marking the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

The event traditionally takes place on the evening of January 29 every year, three days after Republic Day, and serves as the ceremonial finale to the national festivities.

The ceremony will feature an elaborate musical programme performed by bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). It will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Beating Retreat ceremony as a proud reflection of India’s rich military legacy.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “This evening, the Beating Retreat ceremony will be held. It symbolises the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. In it, the strength of India’s rich military heritage will be displayed. We are extremely proud of our armed forces, who are dedicated to the defence of the country.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to highlight the significance of the event, and said, “At 5.00 p.m. today, the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. This ceremony is a solemn and dignified tradition that brings the Republic Day celebrations to a close. Set against the grandeur of Vijay Chowk, it reflects the discipline, unity and timeless ethos of our Armed Forces, and stands as a symbol of national pride and military heritage.”

The Beating Retreat ceremony in India was first organised in the 1950s during the state visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Over the decades, it has evolved into an annual tradition that pays tribute to the valour, discipline and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

President Murmu, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Union Ministers, senior government officials and members of the public, will witness the ceremonial spectacle at Vijay Chowk.

The evening will begin with the massed bands striking up the stirring ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’. This will be followed by a captivating performance by the Pipes and Drums ensemble, presenting compositions such as ‘Atulya Bharat’, ‘Veer Sainik’, ‘Mili Jhuli’, ‘Nritya Sarita’, ‘Marooni’ and ‘Jhelum’.

Bands from the Central Armed Police Forces will then take the stage with energetic renditions of ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Hathrohi’, ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Veer Seepahi’.

The Indian Air Force band will present uplifting tunes including ‘Brave Warrior’, ‘Twilight’, ‘Alert’ and ‘Flying Star’, while the Indian Navy band will perform nautical-themed melodies such as ‘Namaste’, ‘Sagar Pawan’, ‘Matribhumi’, ‘Tejasvi’ and ‘Jai Bharati’.

The Indian Army band will follow with powerful and emotive compositions like ‘Vijayee Bharat’, ‘Aarambh Hai, Prachand Hai’, ‘Aye Watan, Aye Watan’, ‘Anand Math’, ‘Sugamya Bharat’ and ‘Sitare Hind’. The massed bands will reunite for ‘Bharat Ke Shaan’, the timeless ‘Vande Mataram’ and the rhythmic ‘Drummers Call’.

The ceremony will reach its climax as the buglers play the iconic ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, symbolising unity and the enduring spirit of the nation. The grand musical performance will be led by principal conductor Squadron Leader Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh.

Individual contingents will be guided by Subedar Major Prakash Joshi of the Indian Army, M Antony, MCPO MUS II of the Indian Navy, Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar of the Indian Air Force, INSP Chetram of the Central Armed Police Forces, Subedar S.P. Chourasia of the Pipes and Drums, and Subedar Manoj Kumar of the Buglers.

Adding a distinctive cultural dimension this year, the seating enclosures at Vijay Chowk have been named after revered Indian classical musical instruments such as Bansuri, Damaru, Ektara, Esraj, Mridangam, Nagada, Pakhawaj, Santoor, Sarangi, Sarinda, Sarod, Shehnai, Sitar, Surbahar, Tabla and Veena, celebrating India’s rich and diverse musical heritage.

Rooted in colonial-era military customs and blended with indigenous musical traditions, the Beating Retreat ceremony has grown into a powerful expression of the discipline, valour and cultural depth of India’s Armed Forces.

