Be vigilant for nature conservation along with development: MP Guv

Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Tuesday that global warming is the result of interference with nature, and now it is necessary that wherever a suitable place is found, saplings must be planted.

Addressing the closing ceremony of state-level wildlife week programme at the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, Patel emphasised that along with development, it is also necessary to be vigilant and active in nature conservation.

"Forests and wildlife are backbone of our ecosystem, and their existence is directly linked with the balanced state of our forests, rivers and climate. I would appeal citizens to teach children from childhood about the coexistence of humans and nature," the Governor said.

During his speech, Governor Patel added that the importance of small efforts in environmental protection by citing the example of a school in Kutch with 400 students where a teacher couple built a boundary wall of trees together with the children.

"Children were made partners and planted saplings together. Children would bring leftover water from washing fruits and vegetables at home to water the plants the next day. In just four years, a large boundary wall of the school was completed through small contributions," he said.

Governor Patel also added that he holds the record of serving as the Forest Minister in Gujarat for 18 years.

As the state Governor, he has also been participating continuously in the closing ceremonies for the past four years.

Meanwhile, he appreciated the theme of Wildlife Week -- 'From Conservation to Coexistence' for sending a message of participation beyond traditional wildlife conservation thinking.

He congratulated the Forest Department and other stakeholders for their efforts to provide environmental education to rural areas, schools, and various communities.

During the programme, the annual report 2024-25 of Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society, biodiversity board lapel pin box, first Bhopal Bird Festival poster, Grasses of Satpura from Satpura Tiger Reserve Narmadapuram, and Madhya Pradesh bird field guide publications by Bhopal Birds, were released.

