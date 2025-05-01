"Be responsible": SC junks plea seeking judicial commission over Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court strongly criticised the counsels who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh declined to express an opinion on the subject.

"Be responsible. You owe some duty towards the country. Is this the way.. Please don't do this. Since when does a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge become an expert to investigate such issues (terrorism)? We're not entertaining anything. Please go wherever you want me to go", the bench stated.

After hearing the petitioner for some time, Justice Surya Kant further remarked, "This is the crucial hour where each and every citizen of this country has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don't make any prayer which can demoralise a person. Look at the sensitivity of the issue."

At this juncture, the petitioner sought permission of the court to withdraw the plea, with liberty to approach the High Court regarding the cause (protection) of Kashmiri students studying outside the region.

"The petitioner who appears as party-in-person seeks permission to withdraw the petition with seeking liberty to the cause of students (regarding their protection)", the bench noted in its order.

The court proceeded to grant liberty to the petitioner to withdraw the plea, with a clarification that the petitioners may approach the High Court regarding the cause (protection) of students "if" there is any.

The top court, however, also berated the counsels further on the fact that the aspect regarding students was not mentioned in the plea filed before the court.

The plea had sought several directions to the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the protection of tourists in Kashmir.

The plea had been filed by Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir, along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar. (ANI)

