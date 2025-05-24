BBMP restructuring by Sept 15 to form Greater Bengaluru Authority: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be completed by September 15, and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be formed.

"I will hold discussions with the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, including three to four more MLAs. After gathering everyone's suggestions, the proposal will be brought before the state Cabinet, and a final decision will be taken," Shivakumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha after a meeting on the Greater Bengaluru project, the Deputy Chief Minister added: "A notification has been issued from May 15 to transition BBMP into the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Within 120 days, we are required to form new municipal bodies."

"Therefore, I have sought suggestions from all Bengaluru MLAs on how many corporations should be created. Based on that, we will decide on future expansions. These new civic bodies must be constituted by September 15," he said.

He also added that discussions were held with legislators from rain-affected areas, and local officials have been given the authority to carry out emergency work.

"The required budget for this will be provided by the state government," he said.

Responding to the issue of water supply through tankers, Shivakumar added: "In areas where complaints have been received, necessary seasonal measures will be implemented."

Regarding the issue of street vendors, he said: "We have decided to clear all footpath shops in Bengaluru. So far, 27,665 street vendors have registered, and we are ready to provide pushcarts for them. They must operate only in the designated areas we identify. Of these, 3,755 vendors have already requested pushcarts."

"Please don't try to exert pressure through MLAs. The law doesn't permit it. Even if we can't remove all at once, the process will be done systematically, in phases," he added.

Asked over the query of widening of roads in the state, Shivakumar said: "Discussions have been held with MLAs. Wherever MLAs recommend widening, TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) will be given to property owners. MLAs should engage with them directly."

"We also discussed road construction in buffer zones along storm water drains. We have identified about 300 km of road length, and MLAs can also propose up to 300 km. Going forward, basement parking will not be allowed in low-lying areas," he added.

He noted that some MLAs reported optical fibre cables being laid through sewage and water drains.

"I have instructed that such illegally laid cables be cut. Also, silt must be removed from the drains," he added.

Regarding property digitisation, Shivakumar said: "We are scanning and digitising 2.5 million properties in the city. Already, 500,000 properties have been digitised. This is a major campaign that will bring transparency in tax collection and property records. For this effort, we have also received the National e-Governance Award."

Regarding the proposed sky deck, the Deputy CM added: "We had decided to build the Sky Deck in Hemmigepura. But since the airport authorities require a 20 km clearance, we faced hurdles. So, we've now decided to construct it on BDA land in Kempegowda Layout."

Following complaints about abandoned old vehicles plying on roads, Shivakumar said: "The Revenue Department has allocated 100 acres of land to relocate these vehicles. Traffic Police have been instructed accordingly. As per municipal law, if a vehicle is left on the road for 21 days without being moved, it is considered abandoned and can be auctioned. No vehicle will be allowed to park in designated 'No Parking' zones as determined by the police."

Regarding metro construction areas, he added: "We plan to merge service roads with main roads in areas where metro work is underway to ease traffic flow. This step will be taken for about 40–50 km of key roads. MLAs have been taken into confidence on this, and all have agreed."

When asked about BJP leaders opposing the BBMP restructuring, Shivakumar replied: "They say one thing in public, but I know what they say when they come to me."

On BJP leaders calling the proposed tunnel road project unfeasible, he remarked: "Let's wait and see what happens when the tender is floated."

--IANS

mka/khz