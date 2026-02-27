Bay of Bengal nations chart reform path for small-scale fisheries governance

Kochi, Feb 27 (IANS) Countries across the Bay of Bengal region are preparing for a significant overhaul of fisheries governance, with a renewed push to strengthen policy frameworks for the small-scale fisheries sector that sustains millions of coastal households.

Read More

At the recent Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management (COFI-FM) meeting convened by the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Reykjavik, the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) outlined a roadmap for FAO regional collaboration aimed at transforming governance systems in India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

A key proposal is the development of nationally owned National Plans of Action dedicated to small-scale fisheries.

For India, home to over four million marine fishers and millions more engaged in inland fisheries, the shift toward inclusive governance, social protection, and practical management tools could directly influence upcoming policy and regulatory interventions.

BOBP-IGO flagged an urgent structural concern: a substantial share of the region’s fishing fleet is nearing the end of its operational life.

Director Dr P. Krishnan called for time-bound plans to phase out ageing vessels, promote circular economy practices, and introduce safer, more durable boat-building materials.

The transition, he noted, is essential not only for sustainability but also for safeguarding livelihoods dependent on coastal resources.

Beyond infrastructure, the reform agenda foregrounds social dimensions, safety at sea, insurance coverage, decent working conditions, and diversified livelihood support.

Particular emphasis has been placed on expanding women’s participation across fisheries value chains, signalling a broader shift toward gender-inclusive growth.

On the management front, the roadmap advocates translating scientific stock assessments into simplified, actionable guidelines to enable faster policy implementation.

Strengthened regional cooperation on shared and transboundary fish stocks through joint assessments and coordinated strategies is also central to the proposal, aimed at curbing overfishing and stabilising long-term fish availability.

Countries are further expected to intensify coordinated action against illegal fishing, leveraging digital tools and artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems to modernise compliance and reporting.

If implemented effectively, the proposed governance reforms could reshape the economic and ecological future of the Bay of Bengal’s fisheries sector, improving incomes, enhancing safety standards and reinforcing sustainability across one of the world’s most densely populated marine regions.

--IANS

sg/vd