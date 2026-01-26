Battle Array on display: Indian Army unveils warfighting doctrine at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) For the first time, the Indian Army presented the ‘Battle Array’ format at the Republic Day parade, offering a comprehensive visual of battlefield formations and the sequence of operations undertaken during wartime.

The display illustrated how forces advance, how offensive actions are initiated and how enemy threats are neutralised, all at a single location along Kartavya Path.

The presentation also offered a glimpse of Operation Sindoor, serving as a tribute to the success of the operation.

A specially designed Army tableau highlighted the Integrated Operations Centre (IOC), where strategic planning and battlefield coordination take place.

The display demonstrated how targets are identified in real time, how strikes are executed, and how the nation is defended through layered air defence systems such as the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’.

The air component of operations was also prominently showcased.

The reconnaissance segment featured the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform, underscoring its frontline role. This was followed by the High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India’s first indigenously developed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Air support elements included the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed variant, Rudra, flying in a strike formation, symbolising swift and decisive battlefield action.

The combat phase of the battle array was led by the tanks that form the backbone of ground offensives.

The T-90 Bhishma and the indigenous Main Battle Tank Arjun rolled past the saluting dais, supported from the air by Apache AH-64E attack helicopters and the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.

Other mechanised columns included the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicle and the Nag Missile System (tracked) Mk-2.

Traditionally, marching contingents and military hardware have been displayed separately during the parade.

This year, however, the Army presented a sequence mirroring actual combat operations, beginning with surveillance and reconnaissance, followed by tanks and infantry, artillery and missile systems, aerial assets, and finally logistics and security elements.

The display underlined the Army’s preparedness, operational strength and agility.

The parade highlighted the Army’s emphasis on advanced technology and indigenous capability.

This was followed by a Special Forces contingent moving down Kartavya Path, featuring platforms such as the Ajayketu All-Terrain Vehicle, the Randhwaj Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport System and the Dhvanshak Light Strike Vehicle.

The procession also included robotic dogs mounted on vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and four autonomous unmanned ground platforms named Nigrah, Bhairav, Bhuviraksha and Krishna.

The Combat Support Element showcased India’s new generation unmanned warhead systems through Shaktibaan and Divyastra, mounted on specialised high-mobility vehicles.

Equipped with advanced technologies, these platforms demonstrated enhanced surveillance and targeting capabilities, using swarming drones, tethered drone systems and the indigenously developed Tactical Hybrid UAV Jolt, which is used for artillery target designation.

The battle array presentation underscored that modern warfare extends beyond conventional guns and tanks, with data, drones and cutting-edge technology now central to military operations.

The Army illustrated how threats are monitored from long distances, decisions are taken swiftly, and precision strikes are executed using entirely indigenous weapons and systems.

This year’s Republic Day parade also marked the first public appearance of several new units and weapon systems, including the Bhairav Battalion, Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Battery.

The 155mm ATAGS gun, long-range Universal Rocket Launcher System Suryastra, drones, robotic dogs, unmanned vehicles and loitering munitions were also displayed for the first time, offering a glimpse into the Indian Army’s future-ready combat capabilities.

