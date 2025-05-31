Bathing ban at Courtallam waterfalls in TN extended for 7th consecutive day

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Tourists have been barred from bathing in the famed Courtallam waterfalls for the seventh consecutive day, as authorities continue to enforce safety measures in light of the ongoing flood situation triggered by heavy southwest monsoon rain.

With the southwest monsoon intensifying over neighbouring Kerala, several districts in Tamil Nadu, especially those bordering the Western Ghats, have been experiencing persistent rainfall.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, in particular, have recorded continuous drizzles and occasional heavy showers over the past week.

The sustained rainfall has led to a significant increase in water inflow into key reservoirs and water bodies across the region, causing water levels to surge rapidly.

Among the most visibly affected locations is the Courtallam waterfalls, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic cascades and therapeutic waters. However, the same allure has now turned dangerous due to flooding caused by the relentless rain.

Officials from the district administration and Tourism Department have reiterated that the ban on bathing in all falls in the Courtallam region - including Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam, and Tiger Falls - has been extended as a precautionary measure.

They cited safety concerns due to the strong water currents, increased flow volume, and slippery surroundings.

"Public safety remains our top priority. The monsoon has led to a volatile situation in the hills, and allowing tourists near the falls could pose life-threatening risks," a senior official from the Tenkasi district administration stated.

Tourists arriving in the region have been informed about the ban and are being requested to avoid entering restricted areas.

Barricades have been set up at all key entry points, and local police personnel are stationed to ensure compliance. The bathing ban will remain in place until weather conditions improve and water levels return to safe limits, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the district administration continues to monitor rainfall activity and reservoir levels closely.

--IANS

aal/svn