"Baseless attacks": Congress leader KC Venugopal hits out at Assam CM over remarks on Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks targeting Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

In a post on X, Venugopal termed the remarks "baseless attacks" on Gogoi's family, accusing the CM of questioning their loyalty to divert attention from corruption allegations against him.

"The Assam CM's pathetic, below-the-belt comments about Sh. Gaurav Gogoi prove that he is unfit to be in public life. He is making totally baseless attacks on Gaurav Gogoi's family, questioning their loyalty and diverting attention from the scathing corruption allegations that he must answer," Venugopal wrote on X.

Venugopal emphasised the need for unity against Pakistan, accusing the CM of using the "Pakistan bogie" against Gogoi to weaken national resolve and dodge accountability. He hailed Gogoi as an "honest leader" confronting a "police state" and affirmed Congress's unwavering support for him.

"Today, against Pakistan, unity is the need of the hour. By frivolously using the Pakistan bogie against an upright public figure like Gogoi, who has been at the forefront of the attack against the CM, he is only emboldening our rivals as well as confirming that he has no credible response to the mounting evidence of widespread corruption against him.Sh. Gaurav Gogoi is an honest leader who is taking on the might of a police state, we steadfastly stand by him," he added in X post.

Earlier today, a heated exchange unfolded on the social media platform X between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, with both leaders trading pointed questions and allegations.

In a post on X, CM Sarma questioned Gogoi, asking if he had visited Pakistan for 15 consecutive days and to clarify the purpose of the visit.

Sarma further allegedly inquired whether Gogoi's wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, and sought details about the citizenship status of Gogoi's wife and two children.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Is it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship of another country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

Responding swiftly, Gogoi countered with his own set of questions for the Chief Minister. He asked if Sarma would resign should he fail to substantiate claims of Gogoi and his wife being agents of an enemy country. Gogoi also questioned whether Sarma would be open to scrutiny regarding his own wife and children. Additionally, he raised concerns about the alleged exploitation of Assam's hills by the coal mafia, which was amassing undeclared wealth, and pressed Sarma on whether the state police would arrest those involved. (ANI)

