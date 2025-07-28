Barabanki temple stampede: CM Yogi expresses grief, directs officials to carry out prompt rescue ops

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sadness on Monday over the stampede at a Barabanki temple, that resulted in the deaths of two people, and extended his condolences to the grieving families.

He also directed the district administration to carry out prompt rescue and relief operations.

Two devotees lost their lives while 29 others were injured in a stampede that broke out at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in the Haidergarh area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki District in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred during a religious ritual, after panic spread over an electric shock in the temple premises.

Taking to X, CM Yogi's office said, "Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident at the Shri Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple premises in Barabanki district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."

"Maharaj Ji has directed the district administration officials to expedite the proper treatment of the injured and relief operations," the Chief Minister's Office said, adding that CM Yogi prays for the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured.

The stampede occurred on the intervening night of July 27 and 28, when a large number of devotees had assembled for the 'Jalabhishek' on the third Monday of Sawan, a day considered especially sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva.

According to officials, the ritual had commenced at midnight, and by around 2 A.M., the premises was packed with worshippers. The situation turned chaotic when reports of an electric shock spread among the crowd.

As per Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, the panic was triggered when a group of monkeys jumped onto an overhead electric wire, which subsequently broke and fell on the temple shed.

This led to electric current passing through the structure, sparking fear and confusion among the devotees.

As the news of the electric shock spread, devotees rushed in all directions, resulting in a stampede.

Two devotees reportedly died on the spot, while 29 others sustained injuries. The injured were promptly taken to the Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centres for treatment. Those with serious injuries were later referred to the district hospital for advanced care.

"All except one patient brought to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre have been discharged," said Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Kumar Yadav.

"Ten people were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of which two were declared brought dead. The remaining are stable and being treated," he further informed.

Local police were already deployed at the temple in view of the expected crowd.

After the incident, additional police forces were sent to the site to control the situation and manage the large gathering.

