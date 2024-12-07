BAPS volunteers making impact on millions of lives through selfless service: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]: Noting that "sewa" is recognised as the biggest "dharma" in the Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BAPS volunteers are making a great impact on millions of lives across the world through their selfless service.

Addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) volunteers are empowering the most marginalised in society and it is source of inspiration for people.

He recalled efforts of BAPS in mobilising support for students who were evacuated from Ukraine after the conflict began in February 2022.

"When the war in Ukraine started increasing, the Indian government immediately decided to evacuate the Indians trapped there. After this, a large number of Indians started reaching Poland. But there was a challenge as to how to provide maximum help to the Indians who reached Poland in that war environment," the PM said.

"At that time, I talked to a saint of BAPS and I think it was 12 or 1 o'clock in the night. I requested him that I need your support to help the large number of Indians who are reaching Poland and I saw how your organization brought together BAPS workers from all over Europe overnight," he added.

He said "sewa" is not mere word but a precious value in life and has been given a greater place over devotion and dedication.

"In our culture service is regarded as the biggest dharma. This is not mere word but a life value," the Prime Minister said.

"I am glad to see that thousands of BAPS volunteers are dedicatedly and wholeheartedly engaged in service activities, which is a great achievement for any organisation. I congratulate you and extend my best wishes for this... , the BAPS volunteers are making a great impact on millions of lives across the world through their selfless service. With unwavering dedication, they are empowering the most marginalised in society. This makes you a source of inspiration, respect, and deep admiration," he said. .

PM Modi said Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is an important milestone in the 50 years journey of service.

The 'mahotsav' gives a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates and pays tribute to 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), young and old, male and female.

A release said that though satsang activities for children, teenagers, youths and adults were begun in the early 1950s, a formal organizational structure was first implemented in 1972 under the guidance of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

"Since then, under the guidance of the Satsang Pravrutti Central Office (SPCO) for teenagers, youths and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children, the karyakars have contributed their time, energy and resources to promote the values of selfless service and devotion revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit gurus," the release said. (ANI)