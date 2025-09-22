Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Mysuru Dusshera with floral tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari

Mysuru (Karnataka), Sep 22 (IANS) Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the historic Mysuru Dusshera festivities on Monday by offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill. Dressed in a yellow and green silk saree with flowers adorning her braid, she joined Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in prayers and traditional rituals.

The state government had made special security arrangements as BJP leaders and Hindu activists opposed the inauguration by Banu Mushtaq. Entry to the temple was restricted to pass-holders, while common devotees were barred until 12 noon.

Banu Mushtaq inaugurated Dusshera during the auspicious Vrushcika Lagna between 10.10 a.m. and 10.40 a.m. Later, she was felicitated by temple authorities, who garlanded her and presented her with a Mysuru peta (traditional headgear).

Earlier, she participated in special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at the temple, seeking blessings along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries. She grew emotional during the rituals and was seen wiping her tears toward the end.

She also took part in elaborate worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari, standing at the forefront before the sanctum sanctorum. She was garlanded and presented with a saree.

Banu Mushtaq joined Siddaramaiah, ministers, and dignitaries in receiving the ‘Mangalarati’ and folded her hands before the deity with devotion.

Meanwhile, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadgi criticised the BJP, saying it had no real work and was attempting to create confusion in the state. He said that since the Congress government had successfully implemented the five guarantees and people were happy, the BJP is deliberately dragging religious matters.

The selection of Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dusshera was questioned in the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court of India. The Karnataka High Court had quashed all three petitions submitted by former BJP MP Pratap Simha and two others seeking a stay on the Congress-led government’s decision.

The petition to the High Court by Pratap Simha came after the state government extended an invitation with honours to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra, despite opposition. Questioning the government’s decision, Pratap Simha appealed to the court, stating that during the Dussehra inauguration, floral tributes must be offered to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari. He pointed out that the custom involves the recital of the Vedas, chanting of mantras, and performance of religious rituals, and alleged that Banu Mushtaq is anti-Hindu.

The Supreme Court last Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to have Mushtaq inaugurate the historic and world-famous Dussehra festival in Mysuru city.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remained unimpressed with the submission that a non-Hindu person cannot be allowed to perform pujas, particularly when the invitee, Banu Mushtaq, had in the past made certain objectionable remarks hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah had welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court.

