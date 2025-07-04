'Banning RSS, Congress assuming power' just a daydream: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday hit out at Congress MLA and Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that RSS would be banned if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, calling it a mere daydream.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Joshi said: "It’s a blessing that Congress continues to remain the largest opposition party in the country. Dreaming of coming to power and banning the RSS is nothing but a fantasy."

He added: "Rahul Gandhi, his grandmother, and his great-grandfather all tried to ban the RSS in the past, but they failed. RSS will continue to grow even more across the country."

Referring to Priyank Kharge’s remarks, Joshi said: "Kharge is dreaming about banning the RSS. His comment that ‘if we come to power, we will ban RSS’ reflects his desperation. The idea of Congress coming to power again is far-fetched. Let Kharge continue to daydream. It's their fortune that they are at least the main opposition party. As for returning to power — that’s out of the question."

Recalling history, Joshi said: "It was the Congress government in 1975 that tried to ban the RSS, and that very government collapsed. After Nehru banned the RSS, a commission was formed, and it clearly stated there was no evidence to justify such a ban. Priyank Kharge selectively uses history to suit his narrative while ignoring the rest."

“The era of banning the RSS is long over. All restrictions against it have been lifted. No one can do anything anymore. RSS is about to complete 100 years and will only continue to grow. The people of this country have accepted the ideology of the RSS and BJP, while rejecting that of the Congress,” he stated.

Joshi also accused the state Congress government of trying to divert public attention from the Valmiki Corporation scam. “As soon as news broke about the demand for a CBI probe, they started highlighting other issues like MLC Ravikumar’s remarks,” he said.

“MLC Ravikumar has already issued a clarification regarding his statement about the Chief Secretary. Yet the government has filed an FIR. Let them investigate — but it is clear the Congress is using this issue for political mileage to cover up its own flaws,” Joshi alleged.

“Hasn’t Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself insulted senior IAS and IPS officers?” Joshi questioned.

“He humiliated a Deputy Commissioner and an ACP in public. There have been several instances where the CM has shown disrespect to officials. Why didn’t the government take any action in those cases?” he questioned the Congress government.

