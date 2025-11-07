Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay strengthened bond between Maa Bharti and her sons: J&K L-G

Jammu, Nov 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Friday that Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay strengthened the bond between Maa Bharti and her sons, and inspired the people to secure the country's Independence.

The Lt Governor attended the 150th year celebration of Vande Mataram, organised by the Department of Culture.

L-G Sinha paid tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and visited the exhibition on the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

"Our commitment and dedication to the motherland will take our nation to its destiny of a Viksit Bharat. The young generation must remember that they are inheritors of this great civilization, and their contribution to the progress and prosperity of society will be a fitting tribute to Maa Bharti," the Lt Governor said.

The year 2025 marks 150 years of Vande Mataram.

"Our national song Vande Mataram, by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7, 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath," Sinha said.

"The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity, and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation," he added.

The celebrations witnessed the mass singing of the full version of Vande Mataram with participation from citizens across all segments of society.

Among those present were Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; besides administrative secretaries, senior officials, heads of educational institutions, youth, and prominent citizens.

Officials and people from across Jammu and Kashmir also joined the UT-level commemorative event through virtual mode.

