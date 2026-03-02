Bank robbery bid foiled in Jharkhand’s Godda, security guard injured in firing

Godda (Jharkhand), March 2 (IANS) In a daring bank robbery attempt in broad daylight, armed men stormed a branch of Bank of India in the Mahagama area of Jharkhand’s Godda district on Monday but their plans were foiled by timely action, officials said.

The swift response of the bank staff and activation of security measures forced the criminals to flee, though a security guard sustained a gunshot injury during the incident.

According to police, four armed men entered the bank branch located at Kenchua Chowk in Mahagama and fired at least two rounds in a bid to create panic among customers and staff.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants also attempted to snatch the service weapon of the bank’s security guard, Vinod Kumar Singh.

During the scuffle, Singh was shot and injured. He was immediately provided first aid and later shifted to the Sadar Hospital for further treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Bank officials said that immediately after hearing the gunshots, the manager and staff activated the emergency alarm system and promptly secured the locker section.

As a precautionary measure, access to the cash counter and locker rooms was blocked, preventing the criminals from reaching any cash or valuables.

Faced with tightened security and alert staff, the robbers fled the scene while firing shots.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Mahagama police station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched under the supervision of the station in charge, with raids being conducted in nearby localities.

Police officials said CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and around the bank premises is being scrutinised to identify the accused.

Investigators are also examining which route the robbers might have fled on

The Mahagama region is located close to the Bihar border, which authorities believe criminals often use to evade arrest.

In the past, incidents of robberies targeting bank customers have been reported in the area.

Police have increased surveillance and deployed additional security personnel in the region to prevent further incidents. Officials expressed confidence that the accused would be identified and apprehended soon.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd