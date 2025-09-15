Bank fraud case: CBI arrests four accused from Maharashtra after 15 years

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In a major success in a bank fraud case, the CBI has arrested four accused from Maharashtra who were declared absconders by a Special Court 15 years ago, an official said on Monday.

A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each was earlier declared by the CBI for furnishing information about their whereabouts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Rajkumar Churewal, Madhav Churewal, Dipak Churewal and Rajesh Churewal, all belonging to the same family, from Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, nearly 15 years after they went into abscondence.

It has also been revealed that during their period of abscondence, the accused obtained another bank loan from the Bank of India under their assumed identities, which they later defaulted upon, the CBI said.

The probe agency said that Rajkumar Churewal and Madhav Churewal were declared absconders in 2010 in connection with two bank fraud cases registered in 2004 and 2007 by the Kolkata unit of the CBI.

The other two accused were declared absconders in the case registered in 2007. Another member of the same family, Surendra Kumar Churewal, who had also been declared an absconder by the competent court, is now reportedly dead.

During their period of abscondence, the accused deliberately sought to conceal their true identities by obtaining forged government identification documents under fictitious names, the CBI said in a statement.

Recently, new leads regarding their current aliases and residential addresses were successfully traced and acting on the new leads, CBI teams of the Economic Offences Branch (EOB) Kolkata, launched coordinated operations on Sunday.

During the searches, Rajkumar Churewal, Madhav Churewal and Dipak Churewal were arrested from two separate locations in Nagpur, and Rajesh Churewal from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the statement said, adding that the accused shall be produced before the competent court in Kolkata.

The CBI is also in the process of registering a fresh case against them with the state police for cheating by impersonation, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and other relevant offences.

