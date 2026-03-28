Bangladeshi student accused of impersonating transgender devotee in Shimla temples; probe sought

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A controversial case has emerged from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where a foreign student studying at a private university has been accused of impersonating a transgender person and collecting money from devotees at local temples. The allegations have sparked political reactions, with demands for a thorough investigation.

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According to a complaint filed with the police by the Hindu Raksha Manch, the individual — identified as Saifdul Islam — allegedly dressed as a transgender person and solicited money from devotees at temples in the city.

The complaint further claims that the individual identifies himself as a Bangladeshi student on his Instagram profile, raising concerns about his activities and intent.

The issue has taken a serious turn due to the student’s foreign nationality. The BJP has called for a detailed probe into the matter.

Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, termed the incident a possible “Intelligence failure,” stating that if the allegations are proven true, it would raise serious questions about monitoring and security mechanisms.

Thakur also pointed out that surveillance had previously been used during political events, but alleged lapses in areas where stricter vigilance was required. He said the matter would be raised in the Assembly if the claims are substantiated.

Thakur said, "I have heard about this, but it needs to be verified. I feel that if this is indeed such an incident, it is a very serious lapse on the part of Intelligence. The most important point is that he is a foreigner. And they are going to sensitive places, including religious sites, exploiting religious sentiments, and even collecting money from people in this manner…"

Meanwhile, Shimla MLA Harish Janartha has assured action. He stated that if a foreign student is in India on a study visa, they must adhere strictly to its conditions. “The matter has come to my notice through the media. I will speak to senior police officials and ensure strict action is taken,” he said, adding that necessary steps could also involve coordination with the Bangladeshi embassy.

Police officials have acknowledged receiving the complaint and are expected to verify the allegations. Authorities are likely to examine visa conditions, identity records, and the individual’s activities before proceeding further.

The case has triggered wider discussions around monitoring of foreign nationals, religious sensitivities, and the need for stricter enforcement of visa regulations in the region.

--IANS

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