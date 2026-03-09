Bangladeshi activist murder: Probe reveals how killers escaped to West Bengal

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Police investigations have revealed the modus operandi adopted by the two accused in the killing of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi, detailing how they escaped from Bangladesh and managed to remain in India for several months after committing the crime.

According to a senior intelligence officer of the West Bengal Police, the two accused -- Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain -- fled Dhaka immediately after the shooting in December last year. The duo initially escaped on a motorcycle and later changed vehicles multiple times to evade detection.

Investigators said the suspects switched cars at least five times while travelling towards the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district through a ‘cut route’. Taking advantage of darkness, they managed to cross into Meghalaya, allegedly avoiding the surveillance of the Border Security Force (BSF).

State intelligence sources said that after entering India, the two moved across several states in the North East using false identities and temporary hideouts to avoid arrest. They later travelled through north Bengal, frequently changing trains and buses before eventually reaching Bangaon in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police arrested the two Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday from an area near the India-Bangladesh border under the Bangaon sub-division in North 24 Parganas.

In an official statement, the West Bengal Police identified the arrested individuals as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain. A specific case has been registered, and both have been remanded to police custody after being produced before a court on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

Detectives believe that the two accused may have been hired to carry out the killing. Investigators are now trying to identify the individuals or organisations that might have planned the assassination and whether the accused had local contacts while hiding in West Bengal.

According to intelligence officials, the attack took place when Osman Hadi was travelling by rickshaw towards Suryoday Udayan in Dhaka. As the rickshaw slowed down near the Bijoynagar water tank due to traffic congestion, a motorcycle approached the vehicle.

Alamgir Hossain was reportedly driving the bike while Faisal Karim Masud was seated behind him. Masud allegedly pulled out a 9 mm pistol and shot Hadi in the head at close range.

Hadi was initially rushed for treatment and later taken to Singapore for advanced medical care. However, he remained in a coma and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The incident triggered strong political reactions in Bangladesh, heightening tensions and prolonging political unrest.

