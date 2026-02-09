Bangladesh voters will choose not only govt, also region’s safety, security, mutual relations

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) When Bangladesh’s electors exercise their franchise on February 12, they will participate in a process considered one of the most crucial in the country’s history where they will choose not only a new government, but also the future of regional safety, security, and mutual relations.

Bangladesh is heading into its 13th national parliamentary election at a critical time. The contest is primarily between two major blocs, one led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the other by its one-time ally, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

For the first time, the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, till now hailed in his country as the chief architect of its liberation, is now under question in Bangladesh.

Awami League, the party he founded and led till his assassination in 1975, is banned from political activities, and thus, the poll.

The process marks a break from the usual political rivalry, mainly between Awami League and the BNP, with Mujib’s daughter Sheikh Hasina – the current Awami League leader and former Prime Minister – being in exile, facing a death sentence.

In the current political battle, the return of Tarique Rahman after 17 years in exile is said to have energised BNP supporters, while the recent passing of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has created sympathy for the party, claim reports.

All political parties are aggressively campaigning, targeting undecided voters – especially former Awami League supporters, including minorities.

While the minorities, especially Hindus face uncertainty and attacks with several reports of targeted lynchings, the interim government faces allegations of hosting terror leaders, which raises questions over South Asia’s security and stability.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar has raised serious concerns from his country’s security perspective over Hamas’ engagement in nations like Bangladesh and Pakistan as part of the terror organisation’s broader strategy to expand its regional and global network.

He said this in an interview to Bangladesh’s weekly Blitz media outlet, whose editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury had himself earlier noted in a report that on September 7, 2024, a local Islamist group in Bangladesh reportedly hosted senior Hamas figures.

Additionally, amid security concerns being expressed over Dhaka resuming direct flights to and from Pakistan, Bangladesh’s senior investigative journalist Sahidul Hasan Khokon earlier this month flagged the arrival of four Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives from Karachi to Dhaka on Biman flight BG-342.

Such incidents pose grave challenges to South Asia’s peace and security, especially to India’s eastern border, where the neighbour’s state tolerance for militants and lax border controls pose potential threats.

Several reports point to an apparent shift in Bangladesh’s foreign policy stakes, with a clear tilt towards Pakistan and China of late.

During the election campaign, the BNP accused Jamaat of siding with Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War, while Jamaat claims it fought Hasina’s authoritarianism when Rahman was absent.

Some analysts suggest that while BNP may balance ties with India, Jamaat has clearly exhibited its leanings towards Islamabad, as part of its earlier stand, and Beijing – where its delegation has been holding meetings since Hasina’s ouster.

Thus, this election may not be just about domestic politics, but can redefine Bangladesh’s diplomatic balance and relations with neighbours, while also testing whether voters prioritise economic reform over ideological divides.

Economically, Bangladesh faces inflation, weak reserves, and sluggish investment, forcing it to seek billions in foreign loans since 2022. Surveys show corruption and economic issues being voters’ top concerns – more than religion or symbolism. Bangladesh stands at crossroads, where close to 12.8 crore registered voters will on Thursday exercise their mandate to pave the way ahead for this young democracy.

