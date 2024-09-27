India

Bangladesh fan rushed to hospital after being allegedly beaten during second Test against India

A Bangladesh cricket fan named Tiger Robby was allegedly beaten up during the ongoing second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.
Sep 27, 2024
Kanpur: A Bangladesh cricket team fan called Tiger Robby was taken to Regency Hospital in Kanpur after he was allegedly beaten up by some people during the ongoing second Test match against India at the Green Park Stadium.
India and Bangladesh are currently engaged in the first day of the second and final Test of the red-ball cricket series.

It was during the Test that the Bangladesh cricket fan was allegedly beaten, and he was taken to Regency Hospital. The fan was lying on a stretcher while being taken inside the hospital and looked in pain. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the game has been stopped due to bad light. Bangladesh have posted 107/3 on the board, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten with scores of 40 and 6, respectively.

—ANI

