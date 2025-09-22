Bandi Sanjay targets KCR family over 'links' with luxury car scam accused

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family for alleged links with the luxury car scam.

He said that the truth must come out and that he would request the concerned departments to investigate.

“Is Car Party running on smuggled luxury cars?” asked Bandi Sanjay in a post on ‘X’, apparently referring to BRS, whose election symbol is ‘car’.

Bandi Sanjay trained guns on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. “Why is Twitter Tillu seen in land cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan, arrested by DRI Ahmedabad?” he asked.

The BJP leader often taunts K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) by calling him ‘Twitter Tillu’.

“Why are they registered with companies linked to KCR’s family? Were these cars bought at market price or undervalued? How were payments made - benami, masked income, or laundering? Doesn’t this make KCR’s family direct beneficiaries of the conspiracy? Truth must come out. We will request concerned departments to investigate,” wrote Bandi Sanjay.

In May 2025, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Basarath Ahmed Khan, a luxury car dealer from Hyderabad, in connection with a customs duty evasion racket linked to the import of high-end vehicles.

Meanwhile, reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s post, BRS leader Krishank Manne asked why Telangana BJP leaders target KTR and spare Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “If buying a Car from a Car Dealer is a Crime then MoS Home should arrest all Congress Leaders & BJP leaders who purchased Cars from this Dealer. The Car Dealer is close to your best friend Revanth whom your agencies are protecting,” wrote Krishank, who posted the photographs of Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders with the car dealer.

“Why don’t you question Revanth's involvement. Is it that Revanth is protecting you from your Granite Collections. Bandi garu, except personal targeting have you been of any help for Telangana State,” asked the BRS leader.

“It seems out of fear over Legal Suits your BJP Legal Cell has been filing Caveat. Are they so sure that you are well known for Foul Mouthing,” Manne added.

--IANS

ms/dpb