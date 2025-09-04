Ban imposed on sale of liquor in Bengaluru ahead of Eid-e-Milad celebrations today

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued an order for a complete ban on sale of liquor in several areas ahead of the Eid-e-Milad celebrations on Friday to ensure public safety in the city.

Police Commissioner Singh on Thursday said, "On September 5, the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, Muslim brothers will start a procession from the limits of Kothanur and Sampigehalli police stations in the North-east division and will proceed along Thanisandra Main Road, Nagawara Main Road, Arabic College Main Road, Shyampur Main Road, Tannery Road, Haines Road, H.K.P Road, Thammayya Road, Jayamahal Road, Nandidurga Road in the east division."

"About 50,000 to 60,000 people are expected to join the procession. After the procession and programme are over, the crowd will increase until late at night as they return to their homes. During this time, there is a possibility that some miscreants may consume alcohol and commit acts that disrupt public peace and law and order," the top police officer said.

"In order to conduct the Eid-e-Milad procession peacefully, from 5 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday, within the jurisdiction of Hennur, R.M. Nagar, Govindapura, K.G. Halli, D.G. Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street and Shivajinagar police stations in the eastern division and J.C. Nagar and R.T. Nagar police stations in the northern division, the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, East and North Divisions, have requested in the mentioned letters to issue an order completely banning the sale of liquor," the Police Commissioner added.

"Having personally examined this matter and having found sufficient evidence from intelligence information, I am of the opinion that it is appropriate to prohibit the sale of liquor in order to prevent any disturbance of law and order during the Eid-e-Milad procession and programme and to prevent any untoward incidents and the order is issued in this regard," he said.

"In this regard, in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, I, Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, hereby order that all remaining bars and restaurants, wine shops, pubs, M.S.I.L. shops (except CL-4 and CL-6A licenses) within the jurisdiction of Hennur, R.M. Nagar, Govindpura, K.G.Halli, D.J.Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street and Shivajinagar police stations in the Eastern Division and J.C. Nagar and R.T. Nagar police stations in the Northern Division shall be closed from 6 a.m. on September 5 to 6 a.m. on September 6," the Police Commissioner said in the order.

"I have imposed a prohibitory order to close all shops selling liquor, including liquor stores, and to stop selling (except for food services in restaurants and hotels)," he added.

--IANS

mka/khz