Bairabi-Sairang rail line is ‘game changer’ for Mizoram: Guv​

Aizawl, March 27 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Friday described the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line as a transformative project for the state’s hilly terrain.​

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The new railway line, inaugurated by PM Modi on September 13, 2025, is expected to significantly boost connectivity and economic development in mountainous Mizoram. The Governor, speaking with visiting media persons, said the project is set to be extended further southward over 200 km to Zorinpui in southern Mizoram. ​

This extension will connect to the Kaladan Multi‑Modal Transit Transport Project, eventually linking to Paletwa and the Sittwe Port in Myanmar.​

Such enhanced connectivity, he noted, is expected to usher in transformative socio‑economic development not only for Mizoram but for the entire Northeast region and the country at large.​

On border security, General Singh (Retd) acknowledged that Mizoram’s proximity to international borders makes it vulnerable to drug smuggling attempts. ​

He assured that the government remains vigilant and is committed to preventing illegal cross‑border activities, including trafficking and other unlawful transactions.​

The Governor added that as a predominantly tribal and Christian‑majority state, Mizoram benefits from the constructive influence and active role of the Church, the Young Mizo Association, and other NGOs in upholding social discipline and harmony.​

He underscored Mizoram’s strategic importance, despite its relatively small population and compact geographical area. The state is uniquely positioned at the tri‑junction of India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, making it a key player in India’s Act East Policy. ​

He highlighted the cordial relations Mizoram maintains with neighbouring countries, which have contributed to a largely peaceful border atmosphere with few major incidents.​

Reflecting on the state’s history, he recalled that although Mizoram experienced unrest in the past, the historic Mizoram Peace Accord of 1986 marked the beginning of enduring peace and stability.​

He described Mizoram as one of India’s most literate states, officially recognised as the country’s first fully literate state, and popularly known as the “Ginger Capital of India.” ​

The Governor also spoke about the impressive pace of development across multiple sectors in the state.

​--IANS

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