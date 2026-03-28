Bad weather conditions prevail in Chhattisgarh, schoolgirl dies after lightning strikes

Raipur/Sarguja, March 28 (IANS) The Raipur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast unsettled weather across Chhattisgarh over the next few days due to an active weather system.

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According to the IMD forecast, on March 29, very light to light rainfall is likely at one or two places, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations. Similar conditions with a possibility of hailstorms are expected on March 30.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a 13-year-old schoolgirl named Sanmatia lost her life after being struck by lightning in Bakna Kala Gram Panchayat under the Lundra police station area in Sarguja district.

The fatal accident occurred on Friday evening when the minor took shelter under a tree during sudden heavy rainfall and strong winds. She had gone to nearby fields to graze a herd of cattle. Police noted that the girl could possibly have been saved had she not taken shelter under the tree.

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents, especially students and farmers, to avoid taking shelter under tall trees or in open fields during thunderstorms and to move to safer indoor locations instead.

Residents in rural and tribal areas are advised to exercise caution—avoid standing under trees, using electronic devices outdoors, or remaining in open fields—and take shelter in sturdy buildings. Farmers are urged to protect standing crops from potential hail and strong winds.

In a separate incident in Koriya district, seven domestic animals were killed after being struck by lightning. Police reached the spot on Saturday morning and conducted a panchnama (preliminary inquest). The body was sent to the local Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination and is expected to be handed over to the family afterwards. This tragedy comes amid a sudden and dramatic shift in Chhattisgarh’s weather.

On Friday afternoon, several districts, including the state capital Raipur, experienced unexpected rainfall accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms. The change brought much-needed relief after scorching heat and hot winds in the morning hours, as dense clouds rapidly gathered.

Lightning strikes have become a recurring concern in Chhattisgarh, particularly in rural and tribal-dominated districts like Sarguja during pre-monsoon and transitional weather phases.

The IMD has also predicted continued fluctuations over the next 24 hours, with Raipur likely to see partly cloudy skies and light rainfall, while Bastar and Sarguja divisions face a higher chance of moderate to heavy rain with strong winds up to 30-40 km/h, resembling mild squall conditions in some areas.

The Sarguja district administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured all necessary support. Police have registered the case as an accidental death and are coordinating with the family for post-mortem and funeral arrangements.

--IANS

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