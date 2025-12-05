Babasaheb Ambedkar’s warnings becoming reality: Kerala SC/ST Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 (IANS) Kerala’s Minister for SC/ST Development, O.R. Kelu on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Union government, accusing it of deliberately weakening democratic processes and undermining constitutional safeguards for marginalised communities.

Minister O.R. Kelu said this on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 69th death anniversary.

“The ongoing controversies surrounding the SIR of the electoral rolls demonstrate how Dr Ambedkar’s early warnings about threats to democracy are turning alarmingly relevant,” he said.

Leading with a reminder of Dr Ambedkar’s vision, Minister O.R. Kelu said elections were never merely about choosing representatives but about protecting India’s secular fabric and ensuring minorities felt secure.

Citing Dr Ambedkar’s 1950 speech in the Legislative Chamber in Thiruvananthapuram, he noted, “Babasaheb Ambedkar had warned that democracy cannot allow a majority to enslave minorities. He insisted that minorities must always feel safe.”

He added that Dr Ambedkar had also cautioned that if elections were not conducted properly, democracy itself is in jeopardy.

Referring to the current SIR-linked uproar, the minister alleged that electoral lists across the country were witnessing “systematic exclusions” of common people, minorities and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Even if the names of a few prominent individuals are restored, “tens of thousands of ordinary voters will still remain excluded,” he said, calling it a deliberate strategy to shape political outcomes.

Kelu accused the Union government of trying to undo Kerala’s social progress by targeting the state’s achievements in local governance and SC/ST welfare.

“Whenever Kerala advances, the Centre attempts to sabotage these gains, and unfortunately the Opposition in the state sides with them,” he remarked.

He contrasted this with what he described as the LDF government’s decade-long efforts to uplift SC/ST communities.

Kerala has implemented landmark schemes, including sending 1,104 students abroad for postgraduate studies with scholarships up to Rs 25 lakh, upgrading 1,246 Ambedkar Gram infrastructure projects, delivering land to 45,505 families, rebuilding over 78,000 SC/ST homes and offering annual scholarships to 15 lakh students.

Kelu highlighted Kerala’s thriving Palakkad Medical College — where 428 students from tribal backgrounds have already completed MBBS — as a model for India.

He also cited new initiatives such as higher loan access for SC/ST entrepreneurs, the 'Samruddhi Kerala' scheme, and expanded education support right from pre-primary to PhD levels.

Accusing BJP-ruled states of record levels of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said the Sangh Parivar’s professed sympathy for marginalised groups is “pure hypocrisy.”

“The Constitution is our shield. Kerala will continue to protect Ambedkar’s values, strengthen decentralisation, and ensure real progress for SC/ST communities. Our march forward will continue,” said Kelu.

--IANS

sg/rad