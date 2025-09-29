B-team of Pakistan: BJP hits out at Congress for not congratulating Team India

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday accused Congress of being against India's national interest and being a "B-Team" of Pakistan.

In a post on X, he slammed Congress and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for not congratulating Team India on winning the Asia Cup 2025, after defeating Pakistan on Sunday.

"Congress is against India's national interest! On one hand, Rahul Gandhi has not yet congratulated the Indian cricket team on thrashing Pakistan on the sports battlefield! On the other hand, when Pakistan is completely cornered, you have Congress leaders asking for sportsman spirit against Pakistan!"

"Why does Congress always support Pakistan over India?" he questioned.

The BJP national spokesperson also called Congress the "B-Team of Pakistan".

Taking aim at Gandhi, Bhandari said, "In Operation Sindoor, Congress stood with Pakistan. In Operation Tilak, Congress stands with Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi is the best friend of Asim Munir!"

People erupted in joy on Sunday night as Team India secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025, marking their ninth triumph in the Continental tournament.

India's success was scripted first by their spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav spearheading a stunning turnaround on a two-paced pitch. From 113/1 in the 13th over, Pakistan crumbled to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

Across cities, towns, and villages, fans celebrated the historic win with chants, fireworks, and social media was buzzing with excitement.

The final, played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, lived up to the intense India-Pakistan rivalry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India's famous victory as "Operation Sindoor on the games field".

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same -- India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," PM Modi posted on X soon after the victory.

