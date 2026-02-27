Ayyappa temple 'gold theft': BJP Kerala Yuva Morcha protests outside Sonia's residence

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Workers of BJP Kerala Yuva Morcha staged a protest outside the residence of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the gold theft case related to the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

The protest, led by former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, saw Kerala BJP Yuva Morcha raising questions over the "silence" of the Congress leadership over the issue, while demanding an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation by the CBI into the matter.

On the occasion, BJP Yuva Morcha National General Secretary Rohit Chahal and Kerala Yuva Morcha State President Manu Prasad, along with hundreds of office bearers and workers of Kerala Yuva Morcha, were present.

Addressing the protesters, Thakur said that temple property is not merely material wealth, but a symbol of the faith, trust, and cultural heritage of crores of devotees.

During the protest, workers raised slogans such as "An attack on faith will not be tolerated" and "Punish the guilty."

Kerala Yuva Morcha President Manu Prasad clarified that the movement is not a personal campaign against any individual, but a democratic initiative in support of faith, transparency, and good governance.

Thakur said, "If any theft or irregularity has occurred in gold ornaments or temple property, it is not merely an administrative failure but a betrayal of faith."

He alleged that Congress has not taken a clear stand on this serious issue.

The public wants to know who is responsible, what is the status of the investigation, and what action has been taken so far against the accused. If there has been negligence, collusion, or corruption at any level, it must be exposed, he said, adding that any irregularity or theft of temple property is unacceptable.

He alleged that those involved in the theft are presenting gold as gifts to Sonia Gandhi.

The BJP has always followed a zero-tolerance policy in matters related to the nation’s faith. "If anyone has hurt the sentiments and trust of devotees, it will not be tolerated," said Thakur.

He also said that the Opposition, especially the Congress, first "looted the country and is now looting temples", thereby "playing with the faith" of crores of Hindus.

He demanded an independent inquiry into the matter by the CBI; punitive action against the guilty and establishment of a robust monitoring mechanism to safeguard temple properties.

Manu Prasad warned that if there is any laxity in the investigation or any attempt to suppress the truth, a nationwide public awareness campaign will be launched.

"We remain committed to protecting the sentiments of devotees and will continue to raise this issue in a logical, factual, and democratic manner," he said.

--IANS

rch/svn