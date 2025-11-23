Ayodhya's divine preparations: Acharyas credit PM Modi for transforming the temple city

Ayodhya, Nov 23 (IANS) Ayodhya is glowing with devotion and celebration as preparations intensify for the grand flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled on November 25 at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Amid the sacred rituals being performed ahead of the event, the acharyas and spiritual scholars conducting the ceremonies offered heartfelt praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him for the transformation of Ayodhya and the realisation of the Ram Temple.

Acharyas engaged in the ongoing rituals said that the magnificent and divine Ayodhya seen today is the result of PM Modi's unwavering resolve and complete dedication.

Acharya Vijay Mahesh Pathak, Principal of Shri Vishwanath Vedpathshala in Gujarat, who arrived to conduct the temple rituals, said PM Modi has revived Sanatan Dharma on the global stage.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi. After 2014, he awakened the spirit of Sanatan Dharma. Despite thousands of years of penance and countless sacrifices, the Ram Temple could not be built. Under PM Modi's leadership, it finally became possible.

"India's voice is resonating across the world today, and global nations recognise his leadership. From preserving the Vedas and promoting pilgrimage development to establishing Vedic institutions -- PM Modi's contributions are incomparable,” he said.

Acharya Sagar Rajendra Sharma echoed the sentiment, calling the grand, transformed Ayodhya the "gift of Modi ji".

"Ten years ago, the condition of Ayodhya was miserable -- broken roads, no facilities, and hardships for devotees. The divine Ayodhya we see today is because of Prime Minister Modi. From the foundation stone to Bhoomi Pujan, and from Pran Pratishtha to the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony, PM Modi followed every ritual with devotion. He even observed an 11-day fast before the Pran Pratishtha. No prime minister has done so much for Vedic traditions, cow protection, and Sanatan culture,” he said.

Spiritual leader Dr. Gajanan Jyotkar Maharaj described PM Modi as a "yogi at heart".

“He began his journey with the RSS, and when many doubted whether the temple would ever be built, he took a firm vow -- 'The temple will be built there'. Today that vow is fulfilled. After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, he transformed Ayodhya from a religious town into a global spiritual destination. High-speed rail connectivity, modern roads, an international airport, medical colleges, and emerging technology -- this is his vision taking shape. The 74-acre Ram Temple complex and the city's massive development are results of PM Modi's determination and devotion to Lord Ram,” he said.

