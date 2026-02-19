Ayodhya seers react sharply to Maulana Madani’s comments, seek action

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 19 (IANS) Religious leaders in Ayodhya have strongly condemned recent remarks made by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani while reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statements on intensifying efforts for "ghar wapsi" of those who wish for it. They criticised Maulana Madani's comments as politically-motivated and called for action against statements that could disturb social harmony.

Mahant Deveshacharya Maharaj of Siddh Peeth Hanumangarhi said that Maulana Madani had posted a video on social media platform 'X' which, according to him, reflected a “foolish act.”

He stated that RSS chief Bhagwat had not targeted any individual nor forced anyone, but merely said that those who wished to “return home” were welcome.

“He did not address Arshad Madani or any particular individual, nor did he force anyone. In such a situation, if someone wishes to return home, what is the problem?” the seer said, claiming that the controversy had been created for political reasons.

He termed the remarks “extremely unfortunate and condemnable” and urged the Government of India to take strict action against those who spread unrest.

Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj of Saket Bhawan Temple also criticised Maulana Madani’s statement, calling it “highly condemnable” and reflective of a misguided mindset.

Mahant Sitaram further claimed that Mohan Bhagwat’s statement had the support of the entire nation, alleging that a large section of Muslims also appreciated his remarks, while only a small group of hardline elements opposed them and felt offended.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, a prominent seer in Ayodhya, made strong comments while recalling historical communal violence, alleging that past incidents of killings had been carried out against Hindus. He further claimed that inflammatory messages had been issued from religious places during those periods.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya also criticised Maulana Madani, saying that his ideology was losing relevance and that society must reject divisive thinking if humanity is to be protected.

The statements come amid an ongoing debate triggered by comments by Maulana Arshad Madani which have drawn sharp reactions from various quarters.

In a post on ‘X’ Maulana Madani commented on the RSS chief’s earlier remarks, claiming that an atmosphere of hatred is being created in the country. “Such thinking is against the Constitution and social harmony,” he said. Maulana Madani said, "Things that did not happen in 70 years are being said now, and today there is talk of the homecoming of 20 crore Muslims."

RSS chief Bhagwat had recently stressed the need for an organised and empowered Hindu society at a social harmony meeting held in Lucknow. He stated that Hindus should have at least three children and, citing scientific evidence, argued that societies with fewer than three children on average could face extinction. Expressing concern over issues such as the declining Hindu population, conversions, and infiltration, Bhagwat also called for intensifying efforts for "ghar wapsi."

--IANS

sn/rad