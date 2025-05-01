Ayodhya Ram Temple: Ram Darbar construction underway, first gold door under installation

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): The construction of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is underway in full swing, and the first gold door of Darbar is under installation according to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra.

Additionally, the temple construction is progressing rapidly, with the temple's peak already complete and flagpoles installed on April 29.

According to Champat Rai, all seven mandaps of the Temple are expected to be completed by the end of April. The Ram Darbar idols are expected to arrive in May. The construction work is advancing at a fast pace, with all the idols having arrived at the site.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said, "Lord Shiva temple is being made at the northeast corner of Parajota while the Sun God temple is on the southwestern corner... All seven mandaps are expected to be completed within the next 10 days of April, and all idols have also arrived... The target for completion is October 2025... Ram Darbar is expected to arrive in May.

"The statue of Maharishi Agastya was installed in the Sapt Mandap, and its worship was completed. The statue was built courtesy of the Retired Director General of the Indian Border Security Force, KK Sharma, who attended the ceremony with his family.

The worship included reciting 108 names of Maharshi Agast and praising Maharishi through Aditya Hridya Stotra.

Urns were installed on the Shiva temple, located on the northeastern corner, and the Surya Bhagwan temple, situated on the southwestern corner.

The construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is targeted for completion by October 2025.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust conducted the Kalash Puja ceremony in April at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

