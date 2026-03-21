Ayodhya Ram Temple nears completion; key decisions likely at Trust meet today

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) A crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Ayodhya, where several important decisions regarding temple operations and visitor arrangements are expected to be finalised.

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Ahead of the meeting, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra shared updates on the progress of the grand project, stating that construction is now in its final phase. The total expenditure on the temple complex is estimated to reach around Rs 1,800 crore, reflecting the scale and ambition of the development.

One of the key issues likely to be discussed is the arrangements for darshan at the seven auxiliary temples within the complex. These include the Sapt Rishi temples located along the parikrama path, where access for devotees is expected to be opened after the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations.

The Trust is also expected to take a call on how religious ceremonies and events will be conducted going forward. Sources indicate that large-scale events may no longer be held in the temple premises, with a shift towards simpler and more traditional rituals. Flag-hoisting ceremonies at the seven temples are likely to be organised in a restrained manner, in keeping with the spiritual sanctity.

The developments come shortly after President Droupadi Murmu visited the temple earlier this week to participate in Vedic rituals and review the progress of ongoing works.

President Murmu on Thursday installed the ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and offered prayers amid Vedic chants, marking a significant milestone in the temple’s construction.

The ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ has been placed on the second floor of the temple, which is also its final level, symbolising completeness.

With this installation, the construction of the temple is considered complete.

The religious ceremonies were performed by Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

With the project nearing completion and key operational decisions pending, today’s Trust meeting is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of the Ram Temple’s functioning and management.

--IANS

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