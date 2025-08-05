Ayodhya Ram Mandir was Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream: Krishna Hegde on fifth anniversary of Bhoomi Pujan

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) As the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marked its fifth anniversary, Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde on Tuesday said the temple’s construction was the cherished dream of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray, and its realisation stands as a moment of immense pride for the nation.

Krishna Hegde described the day as historically and spiritually significant.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna Hegde said, “The Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir is a matter of pride for the entire country. Many dignitaries, sants, actors, sportspersons, and religious leaders from various faiths, along with the Prime Minister, were present during the ceremony. However, it is unfortunate that Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have not yet visited Ram Lalla."

Hegde further drew parallels between the actions of some DMK leaders and what he described as attacks on Sanatan Dharma, reiterating that the Ram temple’s construction was Balasaheb Thackeray’s long-standing vision.

“Today, seeing that vision become reality fills every Shiv Sainik with pride,” he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson also reacted to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling allowing the Maharashtra Election Commission to conduct local body elections as per the new ward delimitation, which includes 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that elections to local self-government bodies will be held with 27 per cent OBC reservation. This was the intention of the Mahayuti government from the beginning. The court has directed the Election Commission to complete preparations for the election process within four weeks. All political parties will cooperate so the process is completed smoothly,” Hegde added.

Hegde also reacted to the Election Commission’s release of the draft electoral roll for Bihar on August 1 as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) – the first such exercise since 2003.

“It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure fair and transparent elections. The Commission has clarified that citizens can register their names in the voter list by August 1. It must also ensure that no eligible voter is left out, while removing the names of those who have passed away or moved away. The priority should be a completely correct and updated voter list," he added.

Hegde also responded on international trade tensions, after US President Donald Trump announced plans to “substantially” raise tariffs on India in the next 24 hours, after announcing 25 per cent levy from August 7.

“The US has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying oil from Russia, while the US and the European Union themselves continue to trade with Russia without restrictions. This is nothing short of a conspiracy to slow down India’s economic growth. The positive aspect is that both the Opposition and the government are united on this matter. I hope the US will soon lift the tariffs and that a solution will be reached through dialogue. Trade with Russia must continue in our national interest,” he said.

